From Hina Khan To Dheeraj Dhoopar Gave These Expensive Gifts To Dipika Kakkar’s New Born Baby!

Dipika Kakkar has given birth for the first time. In this case, along with his family, friends, and admirers, he is overjoyed about the coming of his baby boy.

Dipika Kakkar’s Mother-in-law gave this gift to grandson

Dipika had been prepared for this for quite some time. Shoaib Ibrahim, who became a parent for the first time, was likewise overjoyed at the prospect of being a father for the first time. As a result, even before the arrival of the infant boy, Shoaib purchased a flat for 40 crores to give to him as a gift.Aside from that, Shoaib’s mother, Dipika’s mother-in-law, has given him a gold chain worth 10 lakh rupees for the birth of her grandson.

Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik Gifted this to Dipika Kakkar’s Baby

Dipika’s best friend is small-screen actress Hina Khan. In this case, Hina has given Dipika’s baby boy a fashionable dress worth 25 thousand rupees on this important occasion. Rubina Dilaik, a television actress, is also close to Shoaib. Rubina gave Dipika’s first child a beautiful swing worth Rs 3 lakh.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mata Ji Of Sasural Simar Ka gifted this to Dipika Kakkar

Dheeraj Dhupar, Dipika’s co-star in ‘Sasural Simar Ka,’ is also a close friend of hers. Dheeraj gave Dipika a pram worth 2.5 lakhs. Jayati Bhatia, Dipika’s co-star in ‘Sasural Simar Ka,’ is also close to her. She gave Dipika’s first child a gold ring worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

Let us remind you, Dipika and Shoaib welcomed their baby boy on 21st Of June just after Shoaib’s birthday which was on 20 June. It was a premature baby.