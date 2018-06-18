Our small screen actresses are levelling up their fashion game day by day and it would not be wrong to say that they are flooding our Instagram feed with huge fashion drifts. This week also, we saw some of the popular TV actresses flaunting their style oInstagramam, but did they dress to impress? Let’s find out!

Hina Khan

Hina Khan wore a gorgeous all-white three-piece ensemble, and we surely loved the look! She wore an ivory crop top along with coordinating palazzo pants sheathing with a sheer floor length a jacket. Her makeup was done just right. With shimmery eyes and her statement lip shade, she totally stole our heart!

Anita Hassanandini

This beauty flaunted her curves with this grey sheath dress with the net detailing, covering her legs and an arm. Though Anita is looking elegant, we think she might have done justice to the dress if she wore some statement accessories as the dress itself is looking plain and boring. While we loved that she chose a pop colour for her shoes, she might have opted for a better hairdo than her hair sleeking back in a ponytail. What do you think?

Surbhi Chandna

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bj7ZYl1nh0b/?hl=en&taken-by=officialsurbhic

Surbhi was all set to celebrate Eid and it looks like she was wearing all the stars and moon in her outfit! She was dressed in Rani pink Kurta with golden Patti work, coordinating the same with a pink lehenga with some more golden work on it. She accessorized the outfit with huge golden choker, bangles, maang tika and a paasa, Someone please give us sunglasses to look at her as its too blingy! Well we are happy that she at least kept her makeup minimal.

Karishma Tanna

We are totally obsessing over Karishma’s carefree yet stunning outfit! She wore a solid black bralette teamed up with pleated pants with a military green jacket. Someone give this beauty a hug for wearing those fishnets underneath the pants. She totally slayed the look by opting a pompadour up hairdo with nude lips and and and, with those shoes, of course.

Sanjeeda Sheikh

https://www.instagram.com/p/BkHYtmVlRbl/?hl=en&taken-by=iamsanjeeda

Sanjeeda was all set to celebrate Eid. For this, she wore a sea green sharara and a red embroidered Kurta with red lips and not so done hair. The dress was loose and ill-fitted and Sanjeeda didn’t wear any jewellery or any accessories complement the dress, as the colour and the design was itself looking like a poor choice. Well we were not quite impressed though!

Mouni Roy

https://www.instagram.com/p/BkH4mOmgWIw/?hl=en&taken-by=imouniroy

This charming beauty is also excited about Eid’s celebration! And she knows how to dress to impress. She donned a beige coloured lehenga with little embroidered detailing with a matching printed dupatta while flaunting her tiny waist. Since she kept her outfit not so blingy, the statement earpiece became the eye candy. We also liked the smoky eyes and nude lips.