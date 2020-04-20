Bollywood stars are known for their bizarre demands for doing movies. While Salman Khan doesn’t want any of Aishwarya Rai’s songs to be played during his promotions, Hrithik wants his own chef everywhere he goes. However, they not only have weird demands but also have bizarre obsessive-compulsive disorders. OCD is a type of psychological problems where a person is obsessed with a certain thing and does it to the extent of becoming a disorder.

Sunny Leone

The beautiful Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has this really weird habit of washing her feet in every 10-15 mins. Her habit has been a since the very beginning and she loves to take care of her feet. But washing them every 10-15 mins is certainly an obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Ajay Devgan

The Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgan is reckoned for his amazing roles in numerous hit movies. He has a weird habit of eating roti and dal or roti and veggies with a spoon and a fork. This is because he has a dislike for smelly fingers and for hand sanitization, he does not like to use his hands for eating.

Priyanka Chopra

The desi girl of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra also has a bizarre habit of collecting shoes. She is so obsessed with shoes that she more than 100 pairs of shoes in her wardrobe. These shoes are not plain simple footwear, they are from the top shoe designers and stylists across the world.

Deepika Padukone

The bold and beautiful Padmavati of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone has a weird habit of organizing things around her. She feels cringy when things are not arranged in proper order. This obsessive-compulsive disorder or organized things has risen to such an extent that she even keeps organizing things in her friends place.

Salman Khan

The bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan also has a strange obsessive-compulsive disorder where he loves to collect soap bars. He loves collecting bathing soaps from across the world and has a unique collection of soap bars.