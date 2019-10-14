From Kareena Kapoor Khan To Alia Bhatt, Here Are The Best & Worst Dressed From Jio MAMI Movie Mela 2019

Share

It’s that time of the year again and we have the hotties of Bollywood walking down the ramp like a pro. B-Town ladies upped the style quotient at Jio MAMI Movie Mela 2019. However, there were a few who just couldn’t get it right. Meet the ladies who kept it stylish and those who landed in the Worst Dressed list. we saw the glamorous divas like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey and others.

Best Dressed:

Kareena Kapoor

As usual, Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked with her outfit and confidence. This time, Bebo opted for a white crisp shirt with slightly bell bottomed black pant. With the right amount of makeup and a simple layered necklace, she again won everyone’s heart with her looks.

Ananya Pandey

For a change, Ananya Panday looked absolutely gorgeous in her wage nude dress. She was one of those who looked like she was rightly dressed according to the occasion.

Worst Dressed

Alia Bhatt

Well, one of the worst looks for the evening was that of Alia Bhatt. She looked like a cowboy in a dramatic leather black off-shoulder top paired with shiny black fitted pants. The actress opted for a ponytail and minimal make-up.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3kBxd4hPZt/

Deepika Padukone

Deepika was all decked up in polka dots gown. Her dress was blue coloured while there were polka dots of black colour. It was a simple gown which looked abysmal on her. Well, the colour was no doubt not appealing, it didn’t suit Deepika. However, with a minimal amount of makeup, she didn’t look very impressive.

Jahnvi Kapoor

Wearing a silver metallic skirt with a red and white top, Janhvi looked just her age. Her skirt didn’t match her top and her outfit did not go well with her hairstyle. Have a look at her dress:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3lueeyBITx/