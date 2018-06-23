Our B-Town ladies are stunners in their own ways and you can’t miss out on their best looks from this week. For starters, there was Kareena Kapoor Khan(when we talk about style, how can we even miss out Bebo?). Her yellow gown at the Miss India event was a show stealer. Then there was Malaika Arora Khan, someone who doesn’t need trends to help her stand out from the rest. And Janhvi Kapoor, we are so happy that she is taking cues from her seniors and wearing such stunning outfits. Joining these three in the best-dressed category are Priyanka Chopra and Manushi Chillar. Let’s have a look at their gorgeous outfits:

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan

She looked every bit the diva she is in this stunning canary yellow gown by designer Prabal Gurung. We wonder if it stole all the beauty pageant contestant’s thunder. With a sleek ponytail, minimal makeup and no jewellery, she looked like a beauty queen.

2. Malaika Arora

Oh, she never looks 40! This nude tone, custom-designed Manish Malhotra gown instantly stole all attention. She was looking her stylish best in this show-stopping gown. Can Malaika ever stop looking sexy?

3. Janhvi Kapoor

Her outfit choices for Dhadak promotions have been gorgeous so far. With her radiant face and coy smile, she makes us root for her all the time. This simple white traditional suit from Sukriti and Aakriti is super beautiful. She is definitely the new fashionista of BTown!

4. Manushi Chhillar

Wearing a sparkly silver gown by designer Michael Cinco, she surely turned heads. Teaming the outfit with diamond jewellery while styling her hair in loose curls, she proved why she deserved the Miss World title in the first place.

5. Priyanka Chopra

She teamed up this shimmering silver Ralph Outfit with minimal makeup and jewellery. Well, the attire itself was making all the noise. She wore it at the 2018 Forbes Women’s Summit in New York to discuss her journey. We loved her pick and are still busy drooling over her.