It’s that time of the year again and we have the hotties of Bollywood walking down the ramp like a pro. The Lakme Fashion week is here once again and we can see Bollywood’s big actresses walking down the fashion walkway in style. This year, we saw the glamorous divas like Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, etc., walking the ramp.

Malaika Arora, just like in 2017, opted for a desi look. The diva wore a lime green lehenga choli with a ruffled dupatta by Anushree Reddy and completed the look with her signature hair-do. Janhvi Kapoor, after making a spectacular debut with Dhadak, made her first appearance on ramp for Nachiket Barve. Jacqueline Fernandez donned two looks- one where she opted for a royal blue one-sided gown and the other where she went a bit edgy with a khakhi pantsuit. Jackky’s hair-do for the quirky outfit was vintage and her walk, dramatic. So, here’s a list of celebrities who took to the runway. Let’s find out who got our attention and who disappeared into thin air as they walked:

KAREENA KAPOOR- BEST DRESSED

DISHA PATANI- BEST DRESSED

MALAIKA ARORA- BEST DRESSED

JANHVI KAPOOR- BEST DRESSED

JACQULINE FERNANDEZ- WORST DRESSED



