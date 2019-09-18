From Katrina Kaif To Ameesha Patel: Best & Worst Dressed At IIFA Rocks 2019

IIFA Rocks are the beginning of the IIFA Awards and everyone is looking forward to some glamour and glitz in the celebration. This means that IIFA 2019 has officially begun. It was a glittering gold themed event and many Bollywood stars graced the event with their presence, covered in gold and shimmery outfits.

Katrina Kaif walked in wearing a sparkling number in maroon. It was a fitted dress by Julien Macdonald. The other aspects of Katrina’s look were subtle and very actress-like. Richa Chadha wore a high slit golden dress by Rudraksh Dwivedi. She styled her hair straight and simple.

Radhika Aapte dazzled in a silver-grey, deep waist-cut Nikhil Thampi jumpsuit. She pulled her hair back in a bun and the most interesting part about her look was the semi-colon on the jumper. Rakul Preet Singh wore a Nauman Piyarji pant suit with gold chunky neck-piece and paired silver pumps with her look.

So let’s see who were the Best Dressed and Worst Dressed at the event:

KATRINA KAIF- BEST DRESSED

RICHA CHADHA- WORST DRESSED

RADHIKA APTE- BEST DRESSED

RAKUL PREET SINGH- WORST DRESSED

Ameesha Patel- WORST DRESSED