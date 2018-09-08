Share

The next season of Bigg Boss is about yo commence and the contestants are gearing up for the 3 months long fight. They are spending some quality time with their families and friends because they know that once they are locked inside, any type of communication with them would be forbidden until the Bigg Boss himself doesn’t say so. Well, the trailer of Bigg Boss has already released and it has confirmed that Salman Khan would again play the host in the show.

However, there have been a lot of news about who the contestants in the show would be. While some have been talking about Bharti and Harsh, others are talking about Dipika and Shoaib. Well, if you also want to know who the contestants would be, here we have a list of the 11 contestants who would be seen in the Bigg Boss house this year. Have a look.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Tanushree and Ishita Dutta

Sreesanth

Karanvir Bohra and Dipika Kakar

Danny D and Mahika Sharma

Srishty Rode

Shaleen Bhanot