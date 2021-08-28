The covid restrictions are eased and theatres across the country have started to get open. The audience can watch a new movie in the theatres. Let us know about the films which are going to be released in theatres coming days.

Filmmakers and actors are busy completing their stalled projects, while some actors and makers are preparing to release the already-ready films on screen. However, cinema halls are still closed in a state like Maharashtra. Cinemas have opened in some states with 50 percent capacity. Here we are telling you about the films which are going to be released in theatres.

Kangana Ranaut revealed on her social media account a few days ago that ‘Thalaivi’ will be released in theatres on September 10. The film will soon be released on the big screen as well as on the OTT platform. Earlier this film was scheduled to release on 23 April 2021, but it had to be postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus.

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is going to debut in Bollywood with the film ‘Tadap’. Tara Sutaria is opposite him in the film. The film is directed by Milan Luthria. The film was earlier scheduled to release on September 24, but now the film will be released in theatres on December 3.

Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are going to work together for the first time in a film. The name of the movie is ‘Fighter’. Makers have recently announced its making and release date. The film will be released in theatres on Republic Day (January 26) in 2023. A unique fact about the film is, it’s going to be India’s first aerial action franchise. It will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and Rhea Chakraborty starrer ‘Chehre’ has hit the theatres on Friday, August 27. The film was stalled for release due to the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic. Recently, the director of the film Rumi Jaffrey has been infected with Corona.