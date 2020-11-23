Fukrey’s Bholi Punjaban and Mirzapur’s Guddu Pandit are planning to erase off the distance of their two different houses for their one soul. The duo was supposed to get married this April, but the lock-down caused due to the global pandemic has ruined their golden chance.

However, the couple is now in a full mood to get along together under one roof and they are planning to move to a place that seems to be away from all the hustle and bustle. Richa revealed that the two of them were supposed to shift earlier but the government imposed lock-down caused the delay.

Richa said, “The lease on my previous apartment had expired in March but the lockdown postponed the shift,”. Upon being asked about her and Ali’s name home, Richa added, “We wanted peace and this place which is close to the sea, is in a neighborhood full of retired people. Unlike Bandra and Andheri, which are crawling with paparazzi, it is more secluded and affords some privacy. I don’t have to dress up to go to the gym or to run errands.” Richa stated that house they have opted will be on rent. The actress is currently busy settling the house, while Ali is out for his shoot.

In praise of her beloved boyfriend Richa added, “He is fun, and unlike most boys, likes to help around. He chose the curtains without fuss; luckily, our aesthetics match for the most part. It’s good to finally be able to make decisions together, right what from soap to buy to which maid to hire.”

The couple is however entirely dependent on the corona vaccine in order to finalize the date of their marriage.