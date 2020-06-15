And suddenly on June 14, 2020, the country lost its one of the most stunning, true, and skilled youthful entertainers as he had lost the fight to his psychological sickness. From being a man of his word to his beguiling grin to his philosophical thoughts, we as a country neglected to comprehend his inward unrest. While some are connecting his demise with the self-destruction of his ex-director, Disha Salian, some are featuring the clouded side of Bollywood, while the reports state that the late entertainer was experiencing sorrow for recent months and was taking antidepressants.

Sushant had begun his excursion towards being a Bollywood entertainer with TV appears. He had ascended to notoriety with his depiction of Manav in the well known show, Pavitra Rishta and had made numerous companions from the show. One of them is his co-star, Mahesh Shetty, whom he had last called before making this radical stride. As indicated by a report in India TV News, Mahesh, whom Sushant used to consider as his sibling, in the police proclamation has expressed that Sushant had quit taking his antidepressants pills from the previous hardly any days. The late on-screen character had educated him that he is fine now and needn’t bother with the pills.

As indicated by the reports, Mahesh Shetty had additionally uncovered that during their last discussion, Sushant was low on vitality, however he wasn’t experiencing any sort of monetary emergency. All things considered, we as a whole are stunned with the updates on Sushant’s death by self destruction. On June 15, 2020, Mahesh Shetty’s PR group likewise posted an image on his Instagram handle to demand media individuals some security as Mahesh has lost his sibling and dear companion, Sushant and requirements his future time in wording with the truth. Look at his post underneath:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pavitra Rishta co-star, Parag Tyagi also interviewed with ETimes and revealed how the entire cast of the show including his ex girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande are devastated with the news. Parag has said, “Aai (Usha Nadkarni) can’t stop crying. Manju Shah (Swati Anand), everyone is shattered after hearing the news. All Pavitra Rishta actors were discussing and everyone is asking why? I spoke to Ankita (Lokhande). She is also devastated and everyone is speechless as to how this happened. She was devastated and is unable to believe the news. Everything was good, Chichore was a hit, his new film was coming Bechara, which looked good, why Sushant why. I was watching the teasers of Bechara yesterday. He was so good.”