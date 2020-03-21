COVID in 170 countries now with 10,000 deaths

Share

Dr KK AggarwalPresident Confederation of Medical Associations of Asia and Oceania

India, States: 19, Total cases 174Serious: Zero, Death: 4, Community spread: zero; Super spreader: Zero; Men more than women.

Confirmed cases of Indian nationals abroad Hong Kong 1, Iran 255, Italy 5, Kuwait 1, Rwanda 1, United Arab Emirates 12, Sri Lanka 1, Total 276

Around the World

Countries 179 , Continents all except Antarctica

Cases 245613 (5% extra if CT diagnosis is taken)

Deaths 10,048Recovered: 88437Currently infected: 147128Mild: 139750 (95%)Serious 7378 (5%)

Daily Global deaths

