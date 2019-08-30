Gabriella Wears Bf Arjun Rampal’s Suit Better Than Him, Can’t Stop Being A Fan Boy

Arjun Rampal kept his relationship under wraps for a long time. He divorced his wife of about two decades Mehr Vij a few years back and the reasons were speculated to be many. However, post his divorce too, Arjun made sure that his relationship with the South African model Gabrielle Demetriades was not made public and was completely under the covers only.

He decided to make it official when his girlfriend became pregnant and he announced his relationship with a picture of him and his girlfriend with a baby bump. His girlfriend gave birth to a baby boy on 18th July at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. And now the couple has finally shared the first pic of the baby boy.

Now, Arjun shared a picture of his Gf Gabriella wearing his Armani suit. Looking like an absolute star, Gabriella posed in a black suit with white stripes. The doting boyfriend also shared a picture of his gf on his official Instagram. Captioning the picture as “She wears my suit better than me. #suits #Armani.”, Arjun shared:

While Gabriella shared:

Later, on July 28, 2019, it was the doting newbie daddy, who had announced the arrival of the little one. He had shared the below picture that had a sneak peek of Arik’s tiny fingers, which were softly held by his parents. Revealing the name of the baby in the caption, he had written, “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B0-Q73phN10/

In a throwback interview with the Hindustan Times, Arjun shared how he met his lady love, Gabriella. He was quoted as saying, “Ah, that’s a question to ask. We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It’s only been a year since we started dating and here, we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as part of the family. I’m blessed that they have, no questions asked.” He had also informed that the past five years were like ‘hell’ for him, “It’s been sheer hell for the last five years but what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, doesn’t it?”