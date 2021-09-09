Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important and much-awaited festivals of the year. The 10-day long festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesh. How he sacrificed his human head and got the Elephant-head that Lord Shiva offered him. The story remains the same but is told in different ways. Lord Ganesh symbolizes rebirth, affection, and the beginning of greater goodness in life.

Every year, the nation celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi by bringing 6 feet, grand and huge idols to apartments. Especially in Maharashtra, this festival is celebrated with so much joy and love. But the ongoing-pandemic has changed all through.

Delhi Government bans Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world early last year, public celebrations of various festivals have been prohibited. With this reference, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has prohibited Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in public places due to COVID-19. The authority has permitted, only at-home celebrations of the festival. All religious, political, social, cultural, and other gatherings are already banned in the city due to the prevailing situations.

DDMA on Tuesday released the order stating, “Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated in September and considering the prevailing restrictions on gatherings and congregations and the present situation of Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided that the celebrations may not be allowed in public places and people may be advised to celebrate the festival at their home only.”

No tents, pandal to set up on Ganesh Chaturthi

The authority has asked all the district magistrates and district deputy commissioners of police and other authorities to ensure that neither idol of Lord Ganesh is being set up in tents, pandal, or public places. Nor any kind of permission shall be granted for the procession. The authorities have also been asked to function these instructions for strict compliance.

Physical darshan strictly prohibited in Maharashtra

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 7 announced fresh COVID-19 restrictions ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi too. According to the notification, only online darshan will be allowed in Mumbai.

Dear Mumbaikars, Special sessions have been organized to administer the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at all Govt. & BMC Vaccination Centers, on September 9. Please note that first dose of the vaccine will not be administered on this day. #BMCVaccinationUpdates https://t.co/XnICzWYul5 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 8, 2021

However, on August 22, the government had issued guidelines regarding Ganeshotsav celebrations, saying that processions should not be taken out before installing and immersing idols.

Animal slaughter, sale of meat banned in Bengaluru on Ganesh Chaturthi

Karnataka | Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) orders ban on animal slaughter and sale of meat on 10th September-Ganesh Chaturthi — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru civic agency on Wednesday (September 8) banned animal slaughter and sale of meat in the city on September 10 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Also, BBMP Chief Commissioner quoted, “Ganesh festival will not be allowed for more than three days in Bengaluru city. There should not be any procession while bringing the idol or during immersion.”