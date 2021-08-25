Model-entertainer Gauahar Khan is the furthest down-the-line VIP to take off to the Maldives for a get-away. Since the time the island was opened after lockdown, entertainers like Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Surbhi Chandna, Hansika Motwane, Anita Hassanandani, vocalist have Aditya Narayan and spouse Shweta Agarwal among more have rushed to the spot and spent a pleasant holiday there.

Concerning Gauahar Khan, she is joined by her husband Zaid Darbar. The couple shared their first photographs in the Maldives as they held on to be traveled to their retreat in a personal luxury plane. Wearing a red dress, Khan looked stunning in the image.“Have arrived ! Alhamdulillah. #Maldives A place I always only wanted to visit when I’m married . ,” she captioned her post.

Zaid Darbar, then again, decided on a pink pullover for his excursion. Posing a cool pose, the actor stated,“#maldives mein humara swagat hai, STYLE mein . Heheheh ! @furaverimaldives perfect destination for my baby’s birthday trip!” shared an image of the couple frowning while routing to the airplane.

Gauahar and Zaid met last year in July while shopping for food during the lockdown. After a couple of Instagram message trade, they began dating, and before long experienced passionate feelings for. The couple married in December last year in a marvelous nikah function, which was trailed by a glamorous gathering.

The Ishaqzaade entertainer celebrated her birthday on Monday, and her significant other wrote a heartfelt note for her. Sharing that it was additionally the day he proposed to her the earlier year, Zaid expressed, “This day will always be special! It was the day I proposed to my wife and it’s been a year since she said yes. She is the strongest and has the best soul, Happiest birthday to this lovely person. I love you @gauaharkhan.”

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was as of late seen in Kaali Peeli Tales, an anthology gushing on Amazon MiniTV. The couple additionally included together in Ali Brothers’ music video “Wapis”.