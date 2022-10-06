Gauahar Khan Reveals Husband Zaid Darbar’s Reaction To Her Intimate Scenes, ‘He Asked How Did It Go?’

Celebrity couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are quite famous on social media. They are loved by masses as they keep sharing funny and cute reels together on Instagram. The kind of understanding these two share is evident in their videos. Recently, the Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year actress opened up on how supportive Zaid is as a husband when it comes to her doing intimate scenes on screen. She revealed that Zaid is never insecure about their relationship.

Gauahar, who did a sensuous scene in SonyLIV’s Salt City stated, “I have been very lucky that I have Zaid in my life as recently when I was doing an intimate scene, Zaid was in the same hotel and after I shot the scene and came he asked me how did it go and I felt so blessed that I have him as my husband as he is so secure in his marriage and I don’t have to think before I take up work.”

Zaid shared about his blind faith in Gauahar. He quoted, “It’s my experience in life that has taught me to be this way and that’s why I chose her as my partner as I know that I can trust her blindly with anything and it’s so important to build trust in a relationship.”

Recently, Gauahar and Zaid came together for a love ballad Baarish Mein Tum. On the work font, Khan is coming up with a web show titled In-Deewar. She has done numerous web series like Shiksha Mandal, Bestseller, Kaali Peeli Tales, etc. in recent times.