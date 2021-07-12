The great Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his better half Geeta Basra went to Instagram and shared their utmost joy by saying that they both have been blessed with a baby boy and have welcomed their son. They are already parents to a wonderful daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha.

Harbhajan Singh posted on Instagram with hearty and mighty writing, “A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers, for their constant love and support.”

On the other hand, amazingly, the wonderful actress Geeta Basra shared the same feeling as her husband. As well as, Geeta didn’t ever fall short on making appreciation for Harbhajan, where she mentioned that Harbhajan had a massive involvement in taking care of their daughter during their second pregnancy. Her statement followed, “He told me very clearly to rest. After he is back from IPL, he’s totally taken charge of handling Hinaya. He takes care of her bathing, waking her up for school, and getting her ready for the classes – he is hands-on! And that’s nice because he gets his time with Hinaya too as he’s not usually at home often. And now that I am in my last trimester, things get even more difficult for me, so it’s great that he is around taking care of Hinaya.”

It is really a very commendable fact that, throughout her entire journey of pregnancy, Geeta shared with us the glimpses of her journey as well as her fitness routine. Her sharing also included multiple videos of prenatal yoga. On a very important note, she posted, “I realized many mothers out there do not have the option of getting themselves a good online yoga professional teacher, so I decided I will show you some of the easy basic stretches I do that you can bring into your daily life during your second and third trimester.”

While she shared her innermost emotions, she wrote, “… the one thing that has got me through this pregnancy is Yoga. It was something I practiced with my guru @rohitflowyoga even before pregnant daily but during pregnancy with constant backaches and cramps yoga has surely given me relief in many ways.”

Henceforth, on a very happy note, we can end up with the opinions of this wonderful thoughtful, compassionate, devoted, and hearty lady that pregnancy can be a wonderful journey to enjoy for women.

Lastly, we wish Geeta and Harbhajan a happy, successful long life ahead with their two mesmerizing kids.

