Cricketer, Harbhajan Singh, and actress, Geeta Basra make for one of the most loved star couples out there. On July 10, 2021, Harbhajan and Geeta have embraced parenthood once again by welcoming a baby boy. The couple had recently also revealed that they had named their son, ‘Jovan Veer Singh Plaha’. The couple is right now enjoying good quality time with their baby boy, Jovan.

During a conversation with a leading daily, Geeta Basra has made shocking revelations about her pregnancy phase. Geeta while talking to a daily, had revealed that she had two miscarriages before delivering her son, Jovan, and the experience was traumatic to her.

While speaking to Times Of India, the actress told, “I want to tell those women who have had miscarriages and lost hope to pick themselves up again. They should not give up and suffer in silence yearning for a child. Yes, a miscarriage can have a terrible effect on you from which you might take a long time to come out. A couple of my friends have had miscarriages. But we as women have to learn to put this behind us in the quickest possible time.”

According to Geeta, the first miscarriage happened in 2019 and the other one in 2020. Both times, she was in her first trimester.

Geeta further shared that the two years had been traumatic for her but she held herself strong from breaking down. She even said that woman’s hormones after a miscarriage gets disrupted and make it extremely tough to help maintain composure. She said, “I kept myself strong and did not allow that meltdown to happen.”

At the time of the announcement of their newborn, the actress had taken to her social media handle and had written in the caption, “We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishes for their constant love and support.”

Geeta and Harbhajan’s Love tale

It all started when Harbhajan saw Geeta in a music video ‘Woh Ajnabee’ from the movie ‘The Train’. Harbhajan was star-struck. It was love at first sight for him. He did not have many connections in Bollywood but eventually managed to get her number. He asked her out over a cup of tea but Geeta ignored him for a long time as she was skeptical about dating a cricketer and was just beginning her career.

Harbhajan waited for 10 long months before she finally gave in. She realized he was a nice guy. Geeta then texted Bhajji for two tickets to the first season of IPL. They met over coffee during the match and became friends which transformed into love.

But like every love story, Geeta and Harbhajan had their own share of ups and downs. They had a break up in between but later when Geeta realized she was missing him, the two reconciled. They dated for about 5 years before getting married in 2015. The couple was blessed with a baby girl, Hinanya Heer, a year later in July 2017. At present, they are proud parents of two kids.

We salute the brave actress for battling so many things and not losing her calm.