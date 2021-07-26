Geeta Basra Reveals The Newborn Baby’s Name: Here Is What It Means

actress Geeta Basra on Monday uncovered the name of her infant child. Taking to Instagram, Geeta shared an image of their second kid alongside their girl Hinaya Heer Plaha. She and her significant other cricketer Harbhajan Singh have named him Jovan Veer Singh Plaha. They invited the child kid on July 10.

Jovan is a male name of Slavic beginning that implies God Is Gracious, according to child name site Baby Names. The importance of Veer is fearless.

In the image, Hinaya Heer Plaha is seen sitting with her sibling on her lap as she kisses his brow. While Hinaya is confronting the camera, the endearing face is covered up. She is seen wearing a light pink dress with her hair somewhat tied back. The child is enclosed by a towel. They present against a bokeh foundation.

Sharing the photograph, Geeta Basra inscribed it, “Presenting HEER ka VEER…Jovan Veer Singh Plaha (camera emoticon) @falgunikharwaphotography.” Geeta got married to Harbhajan Singh on October 29, 2015, at his local spot in Jalandhar, Punjab. Hinaya was brought into the world in July 2016.

After the couple invited their subsequent child, Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and stated, “Favored with a child kid #grateful #babyboy. shukar aa Tera maalka.”

He additionally shared an explanation that read, “another little hand for us to hold, his adoration is stupendous, valuable as gold. A superb gift, so uncommon and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives total. We thank the god-like for gift us with a sound child kid. Both Geeta and the child are progressing admirably. We are overpowered with happiness and might want to stretch out our appreciation to all our well-wishers, for their steady love and backing.”

Afterward, Geeta had likewise shared a video cut in which a white onesie was found in a lodging. The words ‘Brought into the world in 2021, Baby Plaha’ were composed on it. A cover with ‘Child Plaha’ monogrammed on it and a teddy bear was additionally seen inside the den.

The couple had begun dating after Geeta entered the entertainment world. She had made her introduction in 2006 with Dil Diya Hai inverse Emraan Hashmi.