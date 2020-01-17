Geeta Phogat Reveals The Name Of Her Newborn Baby Boy With A Heartwarming Picture That Depicts Mother-Son Love

Ace wrestler Geeta Phogat and her husband Pawas Singh were blessed with a baby boy on December 24, 2019. Sharing a perfect family picture Geeta had announced the arrival of her baby boy and had captioned it as, “HELLO BOY!! WELCOME TO THE WORLD He is here we are so much in love please give him your love and blessings he made our life perfect now Nothing can be described the feelings of watching your own baby be born Date – 24-12-2019.” While her husband Pawan had reposted the same picture on his Instagram handle.

Today on January 17, 2020, Geeta Phogat shared an adorable picture cuddling her newborn. Revealing the name of her newborn she wrote, “I can’t even begin to explain just how excited we are for our new baby… We are so, so, so blessed as a family, and I’m speechless at the fact that we had the opportunity to bring a bundle of joy into the world. The love I already have for him is indescribable.” We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our beautiful son into our family Welcoming little ARJUN SAROHA to the world… #babyboy #bundleofjoy #littleboy #momlife #momentsinmotherhood.”

Geeta Phogat’s sister, Babita Phogat had also shared a picture from the hospital with the new mommy and the baby boy and had captioned it as, “Congratulations, sister, on your newborn baby. I wish your new bundle of joy a long life full of happiness, fun, laughter and love. May he meet with love, success and happiness in each and every step he takes in life. You just penned down your new legacy with this beautiful baby.. #maasi #babyboy.”

It was in September 2019, when Geeta Phogat and Pawan had announced the news of her pregnancy on their respective social media handles. Flaunting her baby bump Geeta had written, “A mother’s joy begins when new life is stirring inside… when a tiny heartbeat is heard for the very first time, and a playful kick reminds that little one is never alone.” You never understand life until it grows inside of you #pregnancy #babybump #motherhoodrising.”

Well, we cannot stop drooling over Geeta and her newborn son’s adorable picture. What about you?