While we have heard many say that love doesn’t remain the same after marriage, but that doesn’t seem to be true in the case of couple Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh. Their chemistry and love remain to be unmatched even after years of marriage. From strangers to friends to lovers and finally life partners, Genelia and Riteish have come a long way. The two the knot in 2012 and ever since that day they have been keeping strong.

Earlier today, Genelia took to her social media account to share a beautiful picture with Riteish Deshmukh as she was badly missing him. Along with the picture, she wrote a sweet caption that reads, “Never letting go.. #becauseitmakesmehappy #Missyou”.

In the picture that she shared, while Riteish could be seen smiling and posing for the camera, Genelia, on the other hand, could be seen smiling as she was wrapping him in her arms.

Check out their lovely photo right here:

Never letting go.. #becauseitmakesmehappy #Missyou A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on Jun 11, 2018 at 8:55pm PDT

Actor Riteish Deshmukh and actress Genelia D’Souza met each other on the sets of their film, ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ for the first time. The two started their career in the film industry together. In an interview, Riteish had revealed that Genelia didn’t talk to him for two days while shooting for the film as she thought that he was a spoilt brat as he was the CM’s son. They didn’t gel up well initially but later found their true love in each other. and today the two are proud parents to two sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

Earlier, in an interview with a leading web portal, when Riteish was asked about the secret behind his happy married life. The actor replied saying that there was no secret. He further added that if one keeps the other’s person’s happiness up and gives them importance, it works if it comes naturally. He said that there are millions of people like this and who are in love.

On the occasion of their sixth wedding anniversary, Genelia took it to her Twitter handle to share a heartwarming post in the form of a cute proposal for her beloved husband, Riteish Deshmukh. In the post, she had shared a beautiful picture of hers with Riteish. Along with the picture, she had also shared a sweet message that read, “I’m just a girl, standing in front of a guy, asking him to love her.. Will you @Riteishd …again n again n again???? Happy Anniversary.”

I’m just a girl, standing in front of a guy, asking him to love her.. Will you @Riteishd …again n again n again???? Happy Anniversary pic.twitter.com/HZ3i38an31 — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) February 3, 2018

To this Riteish replied in his famous filmy andaaz and said, “तेरे चेहरे से नज़र नहीं हटती, नज़ारे हम क्या देखें। #HappyAnniversary”.

On the professional front, Riteish Deshmukh will next appear in Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal which also stars Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. The film is said to be the third instalment of the Dhamaal series.