Gigi Hadid Finally Reacts To Varun Dhawan Lifting And Kissing Her At NMACC Gala Night

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch was on March 31 followed by gala event on April 1. It was a star-studded affair with Bollywood and international celebs in attendance. The event has become the hot topic of discussion on social media for both good and bad reasons. Varun Dhawan has grabbed the headlines since yesterday night.

He was trolled by a section of desi users for lifting and kissing supermodel Gigi Hadid during one of his performances. Earlier today Varun gave a befitting reply to trolls and now Gigi Hadid has broken her silence. Read on to know!

Gigi Hadid On Varun Dhawan Lifting And Kissing Her At NMACC Event

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gigi Hadid shared a clip of their performance at the gala night and thanked VD for making her “Bollywood dreams come true” and added laughter emojis in her post. Well, it seems she had no problem at all with what Varun did. So, this put all the speculations to rest that Gigi was ‘uncomfortable’ with Varun’s actions.

Have a look at Gigi Hadid’s post here.

Gigi attended both the events of NMACC. She was in Rahul Mishra’s ensemble for Day 1 and on Day 2 , she wore a heavily embellished chikankari saree with golden blouse by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She gave a shoutout to the designers on social media.

Varun’s Reply To Trolls

Today, responding to trolls, the Badlapur actor clarified that it was ‘planned’ for Gigi to be on stage. So, he asked the trolls to find a new cause on Twitter to vent out.

Varun Dhawan’s Work Front

On the professional front, Varun’s last outing was Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. He has next Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. The film has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari. He is making his OTT debut with Raj & DK’s show Citadel also co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.