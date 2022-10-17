Gigi Hadid Talks About Her Fashion Brand “Cashmere, Guest In Resident,” Reveals She Suffers From Imposter Disease

Palestinian Dutch supermodel Gigi Hadid has also revealed that she is a victim of imposter disease in her recently launched fisheye brand. She spoke candidly about what it’s like to own a brand and be a supermodel. Gigi Hadid also spoke about the new Cashmere, Guest in Resident out-fit series from her fashion brand Guest in Residence.

“I have imposter syndrome all the time,” the supermodel said. Imposter syndrome is persistent doubt about one’s abilities and feeling like a fraud.

The supermodel said “Although my modelling career is lucrative and well established, I have always wanted to work in an office where I feel more stable. That’s why I launched my Cashmere fashion brand, Guest in Resident.

Talking about her modelling career, Hadid said, “You can’t be a model forever. I was creative from the beginning. I’ve been sceptical about the brand for a long time but I think it (pregnancy) got me thinking.” I was compelled. I was wondering if I am ready to work in an office space in this situation. Can I take my daughter there with me?”

ONE WEEK AWAY — my first-ever brand! As a founder, creative director, and lover of all-things-cozy , I’m so happy to finally share that #GuestInResidence officially launches September 7th, 2022 💛 https://t.co/KHTDCBozQ4 pic.twitter.com/oqVVs7b8oI — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) September 1, 2022

Hadid further elaborated that there is always a temptation to associate herself with fast fashion which often has instant gratification and revenue, but she wanted to go a more thoughtful and sustainable route. So, she focused on one fashion brand the most.

Hadid revealed in 2014 that she was suffering from Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. Hadidi has been modelling since the age of 2 and along with modelling, she is also associated with social issues and charity work. In 2017, she was quite vocal in opposition to Executive Order 13780 passed by the Government of India.