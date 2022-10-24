Gippy Grewal Recalls Cleaning Toilets In Canada During Struggling Days: ‘Got Extra Pay For It’

Singer-actor Gippy Grewal is a big name in the Punjabi entertainment industry. Recently, he completed two decades in the business. In a latest interview, he recalled the time when he used to do three different jobs in Canada to survive with his wife, Ravneet Kaur.

Grewal revealed that he would take up odd jobs like delivering newspapers, cleaning toilets, etc. to earn extra bucks. He also said that in our country, such kind of work is looked down but he was happy doing it.

“It’s our bad luck that we are taught things like ‘cleaning toilet is not a bright job, it’s a menial job. When I was there (in Canada), I used to do cleaning jobs, which also included mopping. I also used to get toilets to clean. I had to do that and I used to feel it was a normal thing to do. I didn’t mind. I used to get extra pay for it and I used to do it happily,” stated Gippy.

He further added, “We (Gippy and Ravneet) were happy. We, husband and wife, used to wake up at 4:30 am and picked up newspapers. We would deliver newspapers to scary neighbourhoods with big houses and trees.” Gippy asserted that he believes money cannot buy happiness.

For the unknown, Gippy Grewal debuted in 2002. He is now gearing up for the release of his next film, Honeymoon alongside TV actress and Bigg Boss 14 fame, Jasmin Bhasin. The film is helmed by Amar Preet Chhabra and will hit the theatres on October 25, 2022.