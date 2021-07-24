Recently Actress Priyanka Chopra on Friday sent her wishes to participating countries of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

During the opening ceremony, Priyanka Chopra shared a long post on Instagram, where she said the games were much needed in the current times.



Actress Priyanka Chopra posted a click where she is seen watching the Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra shoutout went to Team India and Refugee Olympic Team at the opening ceremony of the much delayed Tokyo Olympics 2020.



Priyanka Chopra posted a click from her living room, totally engrossed in watching the opening ceremony of the much-delayed games. Along with the picture, she wrote, “I’m sitting in front of my TV watching the opening of the Olympic Games happening right now in Tokyo and the mood is somber, yet the moment feels nostalgic. We all know the games are unlike anything we’ve experienced before, with the best of the best athletes in the world competing for the pride of their countries.



The arenas may be without an audience, but our cheers won’t stop, no matter where we are. Good luck to everyone participating. Know that you are giving an embattled world something to collectively cheer for.”



Her special shout-out went to Team India and Refugee Olympic Team. She specifically named Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Kumari Deepika, and Sania Mirza from the Indian contingent. “Best of luck #TeamIndia! I’m cheering for every one of you! P.S. @mcmary.kom gave an extra loud cheer for you! @pvsindhu1, @dkumari.archer – go, Queens! Show em @mirzasaniar #Cheer4India #GarvHai #Tokyo2020,” Priyanka further wrote.



The Tokyo Olympics got delayed for 12 months due to the pandemic. It is the first time that the event will be held without viewers.



Priyanka Chopra Jonas Career life:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an Indian actress, singer, and film producer. The winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, Chopra is one of India’s highest-paid and most popular entertainers.



She has received numerous awards, including two National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards. In 2016, the Government of India honored her with the Padma Shri, and Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world, and in the next two years, Forbes listed her among the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.