Yet again with bigger and better dimensions, Gold Awards 2018 were held last night in Mumbai. In the award function, all the famous telly faces marked their presence. The event witnessed some great performance and on the fashion fronts, all the celebs made their style statement in their own way.

The award function was a gala affair and everyone enjoyed a lot, some bagged awards and some made their performances memorable. Jennifer Winget, Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Nakuul Mehta, Vivian Dsena and Arjun Bijlani were among the ones that made a fashion quotient in the event.

Beautiful Drashti Dhami gave a tribute to Late Veteran actor Sridevi. While Yeh hai Mohhabatien star Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi mesmerised everybody with their romantic one. Also, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari looked gorgeous and made heads turn on the eve. Soon, she will be debuting in Bollywood opposite Taare Zameen Par actor Darsheel Safary.

The celebs couldn’t control their happiness after bagging awards and giving spectacular performances.

So, here are some of the pictures from the eve:

The show was hosted by Ishqbaaz’s star Nakuul Mehta and the audience was laughing out loud the way he entertained the show. While Nakuul Mehta and Vivian Dsena won the Best Actor awards for Ishqbaaaz and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki respectively, Jennifer Winget won the Best Actress award for Bepannaah. Apart from that Surbhi Chandna won the Stellar Performance of the Year award followed by Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan winning the best onscreen couple award for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Also, Adnan Khan and Eisha Singh’s Ishq Subhan Allah won the Best Show Critics award, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ishq Main Marjawan won the Best Show award. Bigg Boss fame Hina Khan won the most Stylish Diva Award.

Congrats to all the winners!

Well, pictures from the show look really great and it looks a fun Event!

Tell us in the comment section below are you guys excited to see the event.