Lisa Ray is a model turned Bollywood actress who has gone through several ups and downs in her life. But now, she has achieved one of the biggest happiness that any woman can experience in her entire life. Yes, the beautiful Lisa Ray has become a mother of two lovely daughters. She became a happy mommy via Surrogacy.

Lisa Ray had the two beautiful girls in the month of June in Tbilisi, Georgia. While sharing the good news with the leading daily, Lisa said, “At the moment, my life is full of cascading emotions, attempting to coordinate feeding, napping and play schedules while juggling work, self-care, travel and time with friends, family and my hubby. My life has been full of crazy adventures, but right now, I’m experiencing a new level of anarchy and love. I can’t wait to bring our daughters to our home in Mumbai.”

Lisa took to social media to share a snapshot of the article and wrote, “It’s certainly official. Jason and I have chosen to share the intimate story of our surrogacy journey as a way to normalize and embrace fertility possibilities for everyone. Please do read and share the piece. It’s not easy but achievable. Our luminous daughters Sufi and Soleil are expanding us in ways we never thought possible…and catching me by surprise as I grow into motherhood. Takes a village, and I am grateful for all your love and support(I’m going to be leaning on some of you for mama night outs and baby-sitting backup as I complete my book) Thanks @bombaytimes and @bazinga_ent @aligphoto for the images (and as always @preetasukhtankar for all the support and baby styling ) Stand back world: here comes Soufflé (Sufi plus Soleil equals the best dish in the universe)”

Talking about her journey to motherhood and how they were disappointed when they could not conduct the surrogacy in India, Lisa said, “It has been an arduous and interesting experience. Having been diagnosed with multiple myeloma (a form of blood cancer) in 2009, which requires me to be on a lifelong dose of medication, pre-empted the possibility for me to carry children myself. Fortunately, technology has progressed where there are choices and new possibilities for having children. My husband and I decided to pursue surrogacy. India was the obvious choice.”

She further added, “We consulted a reputed fertility doctor, but a week before we could begin, India outlawed commercial surrogacy. We were crushed. While I understand the pressing need to regulate the industry and prevent exploitation of surrogate mothers, it was a case of literally throwing out the baby with the bath water. But, I was determined. My husband and I were advised we could continue the process in India and that there were ‘ways’. But we did not want to bring our children into the world under a cloud of uncertainty.” Here’s wishing the couple many congratulations.