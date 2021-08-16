Google remembers great poet and freedom fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan through Doodle

Google often presents its special Google Doodles on birthdays, anniversaries, death anniversaries, and major days of great personalities. Today, on the occasion of Monday 16 August 2021, Google has dedicated its special doodle to the great poet and Indian freedom fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan. Actually, today is the 117th birth anniversary of Subhadra Kumari Chauhan. The Google doodle depicts Subhadra Kumari Chauhan in the midst of revolutionary campaigns, who is seen engraving those heroic stories on the pages in the form of poetry.

This morning, as soon as you open Google to search for anything, you will see the latest Doodle. Today’s Google doodle is dedicated to the great poet Subhadra Kumari Chauhan. The Google doodle shows Rani Lakshmi Bai behind Subhadra Kumari Chauhan and people participating in the Indian nationalist movement. At the same time, Subhadra Kumari Chauhan is shown wearing a sari and holding a pen in her hands.

Subhadra Kumari Chauhan was born on 16 August 1904 in Allahabad. She was the first Hindi speaking poet, who took part in the freedom struggle through her pen and inspired other people to fight for the country through her poems. Along with this, she also brought the heroic stories of many revolutionaries on paper, of which “Khoob Ladi Mardaani Wah To Jhansi Wali Rani Thi” is one of the most prominent poems.

Subhadra ji was married to a playwright, who recognized Subhadra’s talent and encouraged her to move forward. Apart from composing poetry-story, the two also worked closely with Congress. Subhadra Kumari Chauhan died in a car accident on 15 February 1948 at the age of 44.