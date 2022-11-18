Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Proposes Him For Another Baby, “Chalo Ghar Chalke Product Nikalte Hain”

Govinda is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood from the 90s era. He is entertaining not only on screen but off-screen too. His lively and chirpy nature is evident from his appearances on reality shows. But little did anyone know, that his lady luck, Sunita Ahuja is equally or say even more delightful than him.

Recently, Govinda, Sunita and their son, Yashvardhan Ahuja graced the singing reality show, Indian Idol 13. And along with them came the ever so charming personality of Hindi film industry, Dharmendra. During the episode, a clip from The Kapil Sharma Show was displayed where Govinda could be heard revealing that while Sunita was pregnant with Yashvardhan, he used to keep a picture of Dharmendra before his wife. He was a big fan of the veteran actor and wished to have a child as handsome as him.

After watching the snippet, Sunita acknowledged her son and made a bold comment. She proposed to produce another baby with Govinda. “Chi Chi Yash peth mein tha toh Dharam ji ka photo diya mujhe to maine itna acha product nikaal dia. Aaj saakshaat Dharam ji ko dekha hai… toh chalo ghar chalke ek aur product nikaalte hain,” stated Sunita.

Sunita’s words left everyone in splits. Judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani started raoaring with laughter while son, Yash could be seen hiding his face. Dharmendra was all praises for Sunita. He said, “Sunita you are loving and lively. ”

For the unversed, Govinda tied the knot with Sunita Ahuja in 1987. They have two kids together- Tina and Yashvardhan.