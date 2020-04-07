Step 1 – Warm water treatment
You will need:
Luke warm water
2 spoon baking soda
Pumice stone
2 spoon salt
- In a tub take luke warm water
- Add baking soda and salt
- Mix it
- Soak your feet in this water for 15 minutes
- After 15 minutes pat dry your feet and rub it gently with pumice stone to remove dead skin layer
Step 2 – Scrub
2 spoon oil
Sugar
- In a bowl take 2 spoon oil and add 1 spoon sugar
- Your scrub is ready
- Rub your feet and heels gently with this for 5 minutes
- Wash them with plain water
Step 3 – Moisturizer
You will need:
Some candle
Oil
- In a steep bowl take 2 spoon oil, add a small piece of candle
- Put this in hot water so it will melt
- Now let it cool, your foot cream is ready
- Apply this cream all over your feet bottom, cover them with socks
