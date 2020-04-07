Step 1 – Warm water treatment

You will need:

Luke warm water

2 spoon baking soda

Pumice stone

2 spoon salt

In a tub take luke warm water

Add baking soda and salt

Mix it

Soak your feet in this water for 15 minutes

After 15 minutes pat dry your feet and rub it gently with pumice stone to remove dead skin layer

Step 2 – Scrub

2 spoon oil

Sugar

In a bowl take 2 spoon oil and add 1 spoon sugar

Your scrub is ready

Rub your feet and heels gently with this for 5 minutes

Wash them with plain water

Step 3 – Moisturizer

You will need:

Some candle

Oil

In a steep bowl take 2 spoon oil, add a small piece of candle

Put this in hot water so it will melt

Now let it cool, your foot cream is ready

Apply this cream all over your feet bottom, cover them with socks