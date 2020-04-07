Health
Christian 0

Step 1 – Warm water treatment
You will need:
Luke warm water
2 spoon baking soda
Pumice stone
2 spoon salt

  • In a tub take luke warm water
  • Add baking soda and salt
  • Mix it
  • Soak your feet in this water for 15 minutes
  • After 15 minutes pat dry your feet and rub it gently with pumice stone to remove dead skin layer

Step 2 – Scrub
2 spoon oil
Sugar

  • In a bowl take 2 spoon oil and add 1 spoon sugar
  • Your scrub is ready
  • Rub your feet and heels gently with this for 5 minutes
  • Wash them with plain water

Step 3 – Moisturizer
You will need:
Some candle
Oil

  • In a steep bowl take 2 spoon oil, add a small piece of candle
  • Put this in hot water so it will melt
  • Now let it cool, your foot cream is ready
  • Apply this cream all over your feet bottom, cover them with socks
