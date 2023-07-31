Great News! Asit Modi Confirms Disha Vakani’s Return As ‘Dayaben’ In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Disha Vakani, popularly known as ‘Dayaben’ from the comedy show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” is set to make a comeback. The show’s producer, Asit Modi, has officially confirmed her return. Disha has been away from the show for the last 6 years due to maternity leave, and her fans have been eagerly anticipating her comeback ever since.

In the popular TV show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” loved by everyone, there’s a character that remains unforgettable –

Dayaben. After Jethalal, Dayaben holds a special place in the hearts of the viewers and is an integral part of the show.

Dilip Joshi is the renowned actor who portrays the character of Jethalal, while Disha Vakani plays the role of Dayaben, but she has been missing from the show for the past 6 years. In 2017, Disha took maternity leave and hasn’t returned to the show since then. Even after this long period, both the makers and the viewers are eagerly anticipating her comeback.

Disha Vakani is set to make a comeback in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

After a long search for a replacement for Dayaben, Asit Modi couldn’t find anyone like Disha. He was also persuading Disha to return to the show. Now, Asit has delighted fans by confirming Disha Vakani’s return.

Disha Vakani got married to Mayur Pandya, a Chartered Accountant.

in 2015. They welcomed their daughter in 2017, which led Disha to take a break from the Taarak Mehta show. Last year, she gave birth to a son. There were speculations about her return to the show, but Asit Modi’s recent statement suggests that Disha has decided to make a comeback.