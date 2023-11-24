Grieving Father of Taylor Swift Fan in Rio: No Words for My Pain

The father of Ana Clara Benevides Machado, a 23-year-old Taylor Swift fan who passed away after falling ill at the singer’s concert in Rio de Janeiro, expressed his grief and determination to uncover the cause of his daughter’s death. Weiny Machado, in an interview with Rio’s Folha de S. Paulo website, shared that Ana Clara was a bright psychology student preparing to graduate in April, diligently saving for her future. Devastated by the loss, he stated, “I lost my only daughter, a happy, intelligent girl. I have no words to express my pain. She left home to fulfill a dream and came back dead.”

Taylor Swift Mourns Fan’s Tragic Death After Rio Show

Following the Eras Tour show in Rio on Friday, Taylor Swift expressed deep sorrow upon learning about the death of Ana Clara Benevides Machado. In an Instagram Story post, Swift conveyed her devastation, stating, “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show.” Swift emphasized the limited information available, acknowledging Machado’s beauty and young age. Overwhelmed by grief, Swift mentioned her inability to address the loss from the stage and extended heartfelt condolences to Machado’s family and friends. As of now, there is no additional official information on the cause of Machado’s death.

Dad Seeks Answers: Water Ban and Tragedy at Taylor Swift’s Rio Concert

Weiny Machado is determined to uncover the circumstances surrounding his daughter’s death, particularly focusing on reports that fans were not allowed to bring water into the venue. The Brazilian concert organizer, T4F, stated on Instagram that paramedics attended to Ana Clara Benevides Machado after she reported feeling unwell. Initially taken to a first aid area and then to a hospital, she passed away shortly after, according to the promoter.

Amidst a record-breaking heat wave in Rio, some attendees complained about being prohibited from bringing water bottles into the stadium. This led to Saturday’s planned show being rescheduled to Monday night (Nov. 20) as a precaution. Taylor Swift, during the concert, halted the show to address fans needing water, expressing concern and requesting assistance for them.

Weiny Machado expressed his desire for an investigation into whether attendees were indeed prohibited from bringing water and if there was negligence in providing assistance. Despite acknowledging Swift’s efforts in handing out water, Machado finds it absurd for such actions to be necessary at an event of this magnitude. He hopes for accountability in case negligence is confirmed to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Tribute in Song: Taylor Swift Performs ‘Bigger Than the Whole Sky’ for Fan in Rio

Local news site G1 reported that according to the Rio Municipal Health Dept., Ana Clara Benevides Machado suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest, awaiting the certified report from the coroner’s office to confirm the cause of death.

In a poignant tribute, Taylor Swift performed the live debut of the somber song “Bigger Than the Whole Sky” at the Sunday night show in Rio. Beginning her acoustic set with “Dancing With Our Hands Tied” on guitar, Swift, visibly emotional, transitioned to the piano. She sang the initial lines of the track (“Did some bird flap its wings over in Asia?/ Did some force take you because I didn’t pray?/ Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye/ You were bigger than the whole sky”), eliciting cheers from the audience.

Tragedy Strikes At Taylor Swift’s Rio Concert: Third Fatality Reported