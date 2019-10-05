Guess Who Is This Sizzling Actress Behind The Clutch

Share

Kareena Kapoor Khan who is known for her bubbliness has continuously worked hard to be what and how she is today. Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the top Bollywood actresses. She has always been the inspiration for many. The actress made many characters popular like Poo in K3G. Bebo is known for her style, confidence, speaking, personality and whatnot. She started her journey in Bollywood in 2000 with the film, Refugee. She has many feathers on her hat. In fact, her huge net worth is owing to her wonderful film projects, endorsements, and advertisements. She is truly a diva.

Now, Elle magazine shared a post on Instagram that captured Bebo, in her shimmery sizzling sequence dress. She looked beautiful even when her face was not visile. Captioning the picture as, “Juice, coffee, tea… or our October cover star? Guess who?.Sequin dress: @halpernstudio, leather bag @bulgariofficial

.Editor-in-chief: @supriya.dravid, Photography: #TarunVishwa Styling: @malini_banerji Art direction: @prashish_moore Hair: @yiannitsapatori /@fazemanagement Make-up: @subbu28 (Subbu) Production: @p.productions_ Assisted by: @saaniya07, @pujarinighosh (Styling), @aishh_b , @sakheelparchure (Intern). #ELLEOctober”, people guessed it right. Have a look:

Now, in the latest post, the Elle shared a dapping picture on their Instagram page. In the picture, we could see Kareena Kapoor Khan in her beautiful avatar. She was wearing a golden metallic dress with open hair. Her look was completed by a gold choker and as usual, she looked like a star with her confidence and boldness. Take a look at the picture.

In the work front, Kareena will be next seen in the film, Good News, along with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Also, she will be working with Irrfan Khan for Angrezi Medium, the sequel of his hit movie, Hindi Medium. Right now, the actress Kareena is judging a reality show, Dance India Dance. She will also be starring in Karan Johar’s Takht, along with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.