Gujarat: Suspension Bridge Collapses In Morbi, 35 Dead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured help to the injured; rescue operations are underway according to local MLA. A suspension bridge on Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi collapsed Sunday, leaving 35 people dead, according to Gujarat Minister Brijesh Merja.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 to the injured. The CMO also tweeted that Patel is leaving for Morbi to monitor the situation and review the rescue and relief operations currently underway.

મોરબીની દુર્ઘટનામાં જીવ ગુમાવનાર નાગરિકોના પરિવારજનો પ્રત્યે સંવેદના વ્યક્ત કરું છું. રાજ્ય સરકાર પ્રત્યેક મૃતકના પરિવારજનને ચાર લાખ રૂપિયા અને ઇજાગ્રસ્તોને ૫૦,૦૦૦ રૂપિયાની સહાય આપશે. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) October 30, 2022

The PMO has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2022

According to officials quoted by PTI, the bridge collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it.

“Due to the bridge collapse, several people fell into the river. A rescue operation is underway. There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals,” local MLA and state minister Brijesh Merja had said earlier.

The bridge was nearly a century old, and had only recently re-opened after renovation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also assured help to the injured. The PMO tweeted that he had spoken to Patel, and “sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops.”

PM @narendramodi spoke to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2022

The pre-Independence cable-stayed bridge, considered a marvel of British engineering, was called Julto Pool and was one of the tourist attractions of Morbi.