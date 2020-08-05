There are many theories surrounding the Sushant Singh Rajput Death case. Now, people are once again connecting Sushant Singh Rajput’s death with the suicide of his ex-manager Disha Salian on June 8th. It is apparently being said that Disha had told something to Sushant that big mafias in the industry didn’t want the public to find out. Hence, they put an end to both lives. Now, Gurmeet Choudhary, an acquaintance of Sushant Singh Rajput and his ex-manager Disha Salian has also come forward to speak on the same.

Speaking to Times Of India, Gurmeet Choudhary opened up about his bond with late Sushant Singh Rajput and his ex-manager Disha Salian. Gurmeet also mentioned that Disha never spoke about working with Sushant Singh Rajput and her work. Upon being asked how did he get to know Disha, Gurmeet said, “Disha was a very nice girl and Rohan is also a very sorted boy. Disha ne mera kaam dekha tha aur woh mujhe bahut manti thi (Disha had seen my work and believed in me). I met her first through a common friend, who said that she was my fan. They had come home even then and slowly, we became friends.”

While speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput, Gurmeet said, “Yes, we both belong to the TV background. We had met a few times at functions. Whenever we met, we spoke to each other very warmly.” As there are reports of CBI probe in Sushant’s case, the Ramayan star said that police or CBI, everyone just wants to know the truth.