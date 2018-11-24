Guru Randhawa & international rapper Pitbull are collaborating for a SONG! Here are the details..

My first international collaboration with Mr.Worldwide sir @pitbull will be out in 2019. @itsBhushanKumar sir and our team @TSeries are proud to do this great collaboration and we thank @pitbull sir and his whole team for making this happen. 🙏🙏😊😊 God is kind ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Zej7ovyhW7

Yes, you heard that right! Pitbull and Guru Randhawa are gearing up for some musical treat and we can’t wait to hear it!

It’s no secret that T-series has taken the music industry by a storm by collaborating with new and talented artists and producing some world-class music videos. Also, the label is making the headline because of the ongoing most followed Youtube channel battle with PewDiePei! Now, T-series as put its foot down and has taken another step towards global domination!

While talking about the big collab, Guru said, “I am quite excited to collaborate with Pitbull and the song has turned out good. Pitbull’s contribution to the song adds a magical spin that gives it yet another International twist. It’s a huge step ahead in going global. This year has been phenomenal with Bhushan Ji’s support and T-Series becoming the most viewed channel in the world, I think this collaboration will set Indian music on the global map.”

Pitbull showed similar enthusiasm about creating music with Randhawa and commented, “Aah, we can’t wait! Looking forward to Slowly Slowly making its way around the world quickly.”

When the T-Series’ head honcho Bhushan Kumar was asked about this major development, he said, “This is a huge step forward for us in going global, close on the heels of T-Series becoming the most subscribed channel on global video platform like YouTube. I am excited to present the musical collaboration of these two great performers to the world.”

