Habits that help you achieve a Happy and Valuable lifestyle. Stay Happy!

Happiness, a small word but has entire humans working and feeling of happiness. We all want to happy, we love smiling faces. The smile and happiness doesn’t measures in Rich or poor, it just reach to their doorsteps with a bunch of laughter and smile and yes everyone looks pretty when smiling. Because of all tension going in our everyday life, we sometimes forget to smile and or be happy.

Spend More Time With Family and Friends

Staying in touch with friends and family is one of the top five regrets of the dying.If you want more evidence that time with friends is beneficial for you, research proves it can make you happier right now, too. Social time is highly valuable when it comes to improving our happiness, even for introverts. Several studies have found that time spent with friends and family makes a big difference to how happy we feel.

Smile

You tend to smile when you’re happy. But it’s actually a two-way street. We smile because we’re happy, and smiling causes the brain to release dopamine, which makes us happier. That doesn’t mean you have to go around with a fake smile plastered on your face all the time. But the next time you find yourself feeling low, crack a smile and see what happens. Or try starting each morning by smiling at yourself in the mirror.

Get plenty of sleep

No matter how much modern society steers us toward less sleep, we know that adequate sleep leads to good health, brain function, and emotional well-being. Most adults need about 7 or 8 hours of sleep every night. If you find yourself fighting the urge to nap during the day or just generally feel like you’re in a fog, your body may be telling you it needs more rest.

Choose happiness

The most important thing to realize about happiness is that it is not an outcome of current circumstances. Just the opposite, happiness is a choice. If you get caught in the trap of thinking your circumstances need to change before you can be happy, you’ll never, ever get there.

Look outside yourself

The pursuit of self comes natural to us. We don’t need to be reminded to pursue our own self-interests. We pursue self-survival, self-promotion, self-actualization, and self-exaltation as if it is hardwired in our genes.

Be grateful

Simply being grateful can give your mood a big boost, among other benefits. For example, a recent two-part study found that practicing gratitude can have a significant impact on feelings of hope and happiness.

Explore meditation

There are many methods of meditation to explore. They can involve movement, focus, spirituality, or a combination of all three. Meditation doesn’t have to be complicated. It can be as simple as sitting quietly with your own thoughts for 5 minutes. Even the deep breathing exercises mentioned earlier can serve as a form of meditation.

“Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light – Albus Dumbledore