‘Had To Compromise My Sleep’: Manushi Chhillar Shares About Shooting For ‘Tehran’

Actress Manushi Chhillar, well-known for winning the 2017 Miss Universe pageant, is currently preparing for her upcoming geopolitical drama Tehran. The actress, who not long ago made a debut in Samrat Prithviraj this year, has finally completed the shooting of Tehran with action star John Abraham. The film went into production a couple of months ago and was shot intensively in Delhi, Glasgow, and Mumbai. After taking Princess Sanyogita’s role in Samrat Prithviraj fronting Akshay Kumar, the first glance of the actress from Tehran made the audience fascinated. This time fans will get to see the stunning actress in a different striking avatar.



The film’s 3rd schedule commenced in the final week of September. The shooting for the film continued for over 15 consecutive days, including night shoots through Delhi’s side lanes. While talking about the fantastic experience of the shoot, the actress stated, “I want to learn and grow with every project that I get an opportunity to do. I want to constantly evolve into becoming an actor who is formidable in her craft and dependable to deliver performances that hopefully touch the hearts and minds of audiences. Tehran is one such film.”



She continued further, “Shooting for Tehran was an enriching experience. I learned something new every single day! In the run-up to the film’s wrap, I was only shooting nights! So, I might have ended up with 15 sleepless nights but I was satiated as an artiste because I got to understand the craft so differently, primarily because the genre is so exciting. This was my first long night shoot schedule of my career and I enjoyed it every single night.”



In addition, the beautiful actress expressed gratitude to producer Dinesh Vijan and director Arun Gopalan for the wonderful opportunity. “I’m glad I found them as collaborators and mentors in my Tehran journey. I’m happy that I had a co-actor like John. He is a thorough professional and a gentleman and it was a pleasure to work and learn from him,” Manushi further remarked.



Talking about Tehran, the film is a complete action thriller influenced by true events. The first look of the film was disclosed in July. And the actress was seen with a gun-toting look. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and is also a directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan. Talking about John, the actor is likewise busy preparing for Pathaan. Pathan is going to release next year, which also features Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.