‘Had To Prove…’: Smriti Irani Recalls Getting Called For Shoot Despite Suffering Miscarriage!

Actress-turned politician Smriti Irani became a household name by playing the character of Tulsi in Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. At present, she is an important part of the country’s politics serving as Union cabinet minister and member of Parliament. In a recent interview, Smriti who is known for speaking her heart out made a big disclosure. She revealed that Ekta called her to work the very next day after her miscarriage. Not only this, the producer also asked her to present medical reports as a proof.

Smriti Irani spills years old pain

While talking about working women in Neelesh Misra’s ‘The Slow interview’, Smriti stated, ‘When I was working in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, I became pregnant, but did not realise about it. I was continuously shooting serials and used to feel very tired. I had also informed on the set that my health was not good but still I was made to work continuously. One day, when the shoot was over, I talked to the doctor and was called for sonography. I left for the hospital in an auto drenched in heavy rain. But on the way I started bleeding.

Smriti told that as soon as she reached the hospital, a nurse came to take her autograph. She was bleeding profusely.’ She gave an autograph to the nurse and asked whether she will admit her because maybe there has been a miscarriage.

Smriti Irani became emotional

Furthermore, Smriti shared that she called Ekta and told what had happened. But she immediately told her to come to the shoot the next day. Smriti quoted, ‘There were many people in the show with whom shooting could have happened, but someone had told Ekta that Smriti was lying.’

Showed the proof of miscarriage to Ekta

As per the instructions, Smriti Irani returned to work the next day because she had to pay the EMI of her house and had no choice. After reaching the set, she went straight to Ekta Kapoor and showed her all the papers. Then she told Ekta that this is not a drama. Ekta became uncomfortable and asked her not to show the papers. In a sarcastic tone, Smriti told her that the embryo was not saved, otherwise she would have shown that too.

Smriti shared how ‘Ramayan’ director Ravi Chopra was supportive in the same matter. He also allowed her to take rest during his shifts.