When it comes to hair loss the conversation is usually geared towards men. We often hear about male pattern baldness and lots of men we know worry about it not stop. But hair loss is not something that’s unique to men. One in three women will experience some sort of hair loss problem in her lifetime. And honestly, as women, we have much more reasons for hair loss than men do. We do much more to our hair that might cause it to fall out, our hormones get out of whack more and there are various deficiencies and diseases that have a great effect on the state of our hair.

Stress is the cause of many problems and if it doesn’t cause them it exacerbates them further. Out of all the hair loss causes this one is probably the most common and yet the most difficult one to fix.

Speaking of eating habits, when you lose weight quickly – your hair will inevitably suffer. Crash diets are the worst because you suddenly change not only the amount of calories you consume but also deprive your body of many essential micronutrients that are important for healthy hair.

Whether we like it or not hormones rule our body and when they’re thrown out of whack they can cause a plethora of problems. We know that hormonal imbalances can cause mood swings, weight gain and acne, but did you know that it can also cause your hair to fall out? Yup, hormonal imbalance can cause the hair follicles to shrink up and cause thinning hair that can eventually lead to hair loss.

While you could take iron supplements it’s always better to get iron from iron-rich foods like beans, green leafy veggies, seeds and nuts and grains. Dark chocolate is also a good source of iron, so do indulge on occasion, it’s good for your hair.

First and foremost it’s important to recognise that there’s no overnight hair loss cure, but there are things you can do. Eating a healthy and balanced diet will ensure that your body and therefore your hair get all the micronutrients it needs to grow long and luscious. Managing stress is another key thing for stopping hair loss. And finally, if you have certain dietary preferences or restrictions – consider taking supplements and vitamins for hair loss prevention.

For more updates, stay connected to our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/221671794535129/posts/3036870273015253/