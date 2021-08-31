Hanshika Motwani Describes Allu Arjun in 3 Special Words

Hanshika Motwani made her Tollywood debut with Allu Arjun in Desamuduru that was released in the year 2007. Puri Jagannadh directed the movie. Hanshika Motwani, the famous actress from the south featured in films like Ambala, Biriyani, and others, made a recent interaction with fans on Instagram. During the entire session, a fan asked the actress to say some lines regarding Allu Arjun and she regarded him as, “Sweetest, kindest, funniest. My first co-star.” Later the actor thanked the actress over stories on Instagram. Fascinatingly, Motwani made her Tollywood debut with the star Allu Arjun in “Desamudru” in the year 2007, and the film was directed by Puri Jagannadh. Meanwhile, Arjun is currently gearing up for the release of the much-awaited ‘Pushpa‘, alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the lead character role. It is scheduled to be released in different languages inclusive of Hindi.

The first look of the movie was released on the 37th birthday of Allu Arjun where the stylish actor was seen in an avatar of raw and rustic. In October 2019, there was the official launch of the film in Hyderabad and is set against every backdrop of the red sanders smuggled in the forests of Seshachalam. Sukumar directed the movie, who also made a previous collaboration with the actor on Arya and Arya 2. The first segment of the film shall be hitting the screens during the weekend of Christmas and shall be clashing with “Laal Singh Chaddha” starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan at the box office. On the contrary, Hanshika Motawani is seen to be gearing up for the release of Maha marking her 50th movie as the lead actress of the movie. UR Jameel is both writing and directing the film, and Mathi Azhagan is producing it under the company of production Etcetera Entertainment. Srikanth, Sanam Shetty, Karunakaran and Thambi Ramaiah will also be seen in crucial roles.

Silambarasan, the famous actor of the south is also playing an extended appearance of cameo in the thriller of nail-biting. Maha is seemed to be revolving around the pedophile serial killer giving the police officers and the public irritable nights.