Actress Hansika Motwani tied the knot with Sohael Khaturiya last year. Post their wedding, reports started doing the rounds that she married her best friend’s ex-husband. In a recent interview, she finally reacted to the allegations. Read on to know what Hansika has said!

Hansika Motwani And Sohael Khaturiya’s Wedding

Hansika Motwani got hitched to Sohael Khaturiya in a lavish wedding on December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace of Jaipur, Rajasthan. The two announced their engagement in November last year.

Allegations On Hansika For Marrying Her Best Friend’s Ex-Husband

When Hansika shared her proposal pictures from Paris on social media a few months back, people found out some old pictures from 2014 where the Koi Mil Gaya actress was seen attending Sohael’s first wedding with a girl named Rinky. She was reportedly Hansika’s best friend when the wedding took place. There were also rumours of her breaking Sohael’s first marriage. She spoke about it in another interview.

Hansika Addresses Reports

Now, in a new interview, Motwani opening up about the allegations said, “The whole narrative media written–best friend, this friend and all…I was like ‘are baap re (oh my God)’.” When she was asked about the reports of attending Sohael’s first wedding, she said ‘no’ and called Sohael her brother’s best friend and he has always been around them.

Hansika added that she and Sohael have dated other individuals when they were around each other. He was her brother’s best friend and then eventually they became best friends and that’s how it started. She also said that there was a time when she used to tell people, it was a myth and a lie when they used to say ‘marry your best friend, it is the most coolest thing, and you will be comfortable’. The Maha actress now feels blessed as she thinks marrying the best friend is the most comfortable thing that can happen to one’s life.

Hansika Motwani’s latest show Love Shaadi Drama premiered on February 10.