Hansika Motwani’s Mother Demanded Rs 5 Lakh From Sohael Kathuriya’s Family For THIS Reason

Actress Hansika Motwani got married to her long-time businessman boyfriend, Sohael Kathuriya in December 2022. They had a grand wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, and there were also pre-wedding festivities like mehendi, sangeet and haldi among others. It was attended by their families and close friends. All the ceremonies went smoothly but Hansika’s mother Mona Motwani had a problem with Sohael’s family. Read on to know.

Hansika Motwani’s Mother Demanded Rs 5 Lakh From Sohael Kathuriya’s Family

In the latest episode of Hansika’s show Love Shaadi Drama, Hansika’s mother seemed upset with Sohael’s family and she was seen complaining about them being late to the ceremonies of her daughter.

Mona said that she had a humble request to make. She said that Kathuriyas are people who are very late while Motwani’s are very punctual. Hansika’s mom said if they come late on the wedding day, they had to pay her Rs 5 lakh for every minute of delay. She made the request because the inauspicious hour of the wedding was between 4:30 p.m to 6 p.m. So, Mona requested them to come a little early.

Hansika Expresses Her Emotions

While expressing her emotions when she saw Sohael waiting at the mandap, Hansika called it surreal and it hit her so hard that she was like she was getting married to the love of her life and it was the best feeling. The actress said that she broke down as it was something different.

Hansika Motwani And Sohael Kathuriya’s Wedding

Hansika and Sohael got hitched on December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace of Jaipur, Rajasthan as per Sindhi traditions. They had announced their engagement in November last year. The Koi Mil Gaya actress shared her proposal pictures from Paris on social media.