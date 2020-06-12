Life without a partner is like reading the blank pages surprisingly bound into a book. The pages will be mere sheets that your thumb will shuffle through very quickly to the end. The hardbound cover you will shut very decisively. The end has arrived sooner than expected. You will rise to take the book to the shelf where it will stand pretty by its glorious cover. A book without written pages has no meaning.

Life is very much the same, the man-woman synergy is what gives meaning to life. It creates human forms, it propagates life, and it binds a lot of meaning into the book of life. So, when does love begin to become a part of your life? It is a combination of psychology, neuroscience, and biochemistry. When a person who pleases your eyes comes along a chemical called dopamine is released. The release of dopamine, in turn, influences the release of testosterone, which drives you into a passion. First the visual passion ensuing into courtship and then physical passion. Precisely why couples experience higher passion the first few months in the relationship. Then the dopamine reduces sufficiently, and the couple begins to concentrate on other things in their life together, rather than just physical desire.

Jumping to imagined conclusion

Among newly married couples, the dopamine production is high and so is the testosterone, in the beginning. Then, after the honeymoon period, the levels fall and sometimes couples wonder what happened to them and their attraction for each other. Well, let us unfold the mystery. When the eye gets used to seeing the person they love daily the dopamine is not released so much. Therefore, couples fall into a routine of comfort and other feelings take precedence. Like comforting each other, doing chores for each other, and so on. This sometimes the guy with his testosterone being modulated by the dopamine thinks the zing in his marriage or between him and his partner has died. Well, precisely why we need to understand that visual attractiveness causes a rise in the secretion of dopamine. Hence, when the passion has died down and the wife or partner wears a sexy dress the rush begins again, the passion is rekindled. Therefore, please do not jump to conclusions on the drive of passion between partners on a mere lack of rush.

The happy hormone and amino acid

Norepinephrine and phenylethylamine are released when women are happy in love. This hormone, norepinephrine makes them want to stay focussed on one man. She will concentrate on making him happy and comfortable. Precisely when women fall in love or are fond of somebody they have this focused need to care. They shower love by attending to satisfying the needs. When they make the person happy they feel happy. This hormone makes them so happy that they do not mind working hard and even if it means traversing through a tough terrain for them, they are happy to do so. It is under the influence of these hormones that women give into sacrifice and other compromises. Norepinephrine increases alertness and during stressful situations, it can cause extreme protective feelings. It is what makes women into caring people.

Phenylethylamine is a biosynthesized amino acid, a neuromodulator. Phenylethylamine is found in many organisms and in foods. It is found in chocolates too. Precisely why chocolates make people happy. On certain occasions and a peace-giving, the chocolate is put to good use, it elevates the moods couple on a date often share chocolates, it enhances passion between the couple. But some people who are prone to migraine may want to avoid chocolates.

Oxytocin

Oxytocin is a peptide hormone which is secreted by the hypothalamus and released by the posterior pituitary glands. This hormone influences people into social bonding. It makes people think of having children. It helps women through childbirth adding value to the process and during nursing the baby and bonding with the baby. Therefore, we need to stop for a minute before assuming things on mere reactions of others. Perhaps sometimes a woman may be very tired after a harrowing childbirth and the oxytocin lying low, she may not be so receiving of her new-born, that does not mean anything, or she does not love her child. The love and bonding will be inert and there, even as low as the oxytocin. On the other hand, it may be so high that the bonding with the baby may superimpose all other relationships as she nurses the baby and the oxytocin is released. It does not mean she loves her husband or partner any less! Remember it is the hormones!

So, now we know how these hormones and the amino acid play on our emotions. But as mentioned psychology too plays a very important role. There are a set of attachment styles. These are formed in early, impressive ages and these patterns dictate the way we relate to people and our families and especially to the partner. It is good to know about these styles as there are our emotional quotients defining our relationships.

Secure attachment

A secure attachment is claimed by people who have felt steady in relationships through their childhood. They tend to explore the world independently. A woman with the secure attachment style of relationship will feel secure, and show it toward her partner, she will be open, honest, willing to help at most times and will be sensitive to her partner’s reaction and distress. She will also give her partner all the freedom he requires and space as she is very comfortable in the relationship, not because he makes her feel secure, but that her predisposition is toward a secure attachment. When so much security comes into a relationship it is advisable to recognise it and reciprocate it. It makes the bonding joyous for all.

Anxious-Preoccupied attachment

Here the individual believes in a fantasy bond, where she hopes another person will complete her happiness while in contrast, a Secure Attachment were the individual will give all the assurances herself. People with an Anxious Preoccupied Attachment tend to be clingy. They require the other in the relationship to be there for them. Like let me give you an example, the man may be completely capable of serving himself food, but he expects his wife spoon the food onto his plate. This is seen in most households as a duty. It is his requirement to be emotionally complete while eating to have someone sit beside him and the caring that comes with it. Sometimes the woman will be sick, in which case he will not force her to serve him his food. Then all falls into place, but on a day when her sister or a friend visits, then he will expect her to serve him food, and his anxiousness surmounts when she asks, ‘Can you not serve yourself’, a disagreement will then issue.

Therefore, if the partner with the Anxious Preoccupied Attachment recognises the facts of his reaction in the relationship, he may not be harsh on his wife. Also, the wife may not think of him being draconian in his ways. The other scenario may be that the female in the relationship has Anxious Preoccupied Attachment, she will constantly look out for her husband if he is late for a family get-together. When he arrives very late, she will be furious. So, a misunderstanding will surmount, and the husband will see her as being unreasonable in the event he was busy and yet carved out time between work and a meeting to reach the family get-together! So, if the partners can recognise the Anxious-Preoccupied Attachment, in their partners and in themselves, then there can be a beautiful relationship in full blossom always!

Dismissive-Avoidant attachment

Persons with this type of attachment profile will emotionally distance themselves from their partner, they are quite reassured within their emotional zone. They engulf themselves in the notion of ‘pseudo-emotional independence’, when they really are not emotionally independent. They usually like to be alone and they take on a parental role rather than behave as would a partner, transforming into the benevolent one. Their emotions are psychologically defended, and they can emotionally cut themselves off when they want. They never show too much involvement or disappointment. So, it is important to recognise this quality if it exists in the partner and accept his or her distance as a self-guarded perception in the relationship. This need not be changed but accepted and evolve your own relationship attachment around it. Once we know the types of emotional bearing involved in the marriage or partnership, it makes it easy on both to reassure each other.

Fearful dismissive-avoidant attachment

People with fearful attachment avoidant style want to distance themselves and are yet afraid to do so. They feel no security in the way he handles his emotions. They are afraid to be close to a person as well as distant from them. The partner of such a person needs the help of a counsellor to see the relationship through. An extreme exhibition of this style could lead to very aggressive fights and often bickering of points of view. Their moods are often unpredictable, they are never happy with their own reactions to situations because they always feel those reactions have been thrust upon them. There is a sense of ambivalence in the way they think and feel. A nebulous fluff of undeciphered code of social practice gnaws away at them. Usually, they can be very difficult to be around.

What we need to remember is people with Fearful Dismissive Avoidant Attachment are often the sufferers of their disposition. On the onset of a relationship, everyone knows courtship is a very romantic period when this Fearful Dismissive Avoidant Attachment style may never come into play. Therefore, it is important to extend the courtship period allowing all the styles of attachment to come into play. Then the partners know how to charter their relationship.

Entitlement

The sense of entitlement comes into play when we become deeply involved in a relationship. It could be a marriage, a live-in relationship or even an extramarital relationship. Not standing on judgment here, it is important to understand the underlying aspects of a relationship. What style has come to dominate it, how can that be managed with social and personal enticement? Can certain foods be brought to appease a mood?

In an extramarital relationship, we need to think if the Secure Attachment Style is to the fore. Here, either partner could be exercising their free spirit from their spouse and you with your dopamine-exuding nature became happily involved with this because you have the Anxious-Preoccupied Attachment Style, your husband is too involved with his family to give you the attention you seek, and you are looking for it elsewhere.

Your boyfriend is very secure, and he realises your need and almost to protect you with his patriarchal attitude will get involved with you. This relationship will find the comfort, the emotional styles which you both seek, and adjustments are made until the entitlement factor kicks in.

Then you begin to feel you are entitled to his attention, and you have given so much in the relationship. He will feel restricted by your clingy nature and try to cut loose a bit. You will threaten to leave. He will be okay with that threat because he comes with a Secure Attachment style.He may then isolate his emotions and be okay with that. The bubble is burst. The romance ends.

The most important thing is to know your emotional style of attachment. Know your partner’s as well. Talk about it on the onset of a relationship, before the entitlement kicks in. In this manner, both will be safe and together will handle the little hiccups that may come up later. Sex is a very important aspect of the relationship but with an emotional style of attachments, it becomes imperative how you work around the hormones for a meaningful life together.