Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide sent shockwaves across the country including former Indian skipper MS Dhoni who had reportedly gone into isolation when he had heard of the news. Today as Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday it would be fitting to remember their bond through a positive lens.

In his 7-year-long Bollywood career, one of the most revered roles that Sushant played was that of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story which will forever be remembered by both Sushant and Dhoni’s fans. After Sushant’s tragic death, a video had surfaced on social media in which a fan paid a touching tribute to the actor with a piece of artwork that would make you feel heartbroken but also make you smile.

In the video, MS Dhoni is looking towards the sky in his Chennai Super Kings jersey. There’s a message as he looks up which reads, “Goddd…I’m taking GRS. I hope it’s a no-ball. He is….not out and he still needs to play. SSR you are a king man.” On top of Dhoni’s picture is Sushant wearing the Indian jersey with No. 7 on it and besides the jersey, the number ’34*’ (34 – NOT OUT) is written, which signifies Sushant’s age.

https://twitter.com/msdfansofficial/status/1275808755339288577?s=20

Arun Pandey, who is a close friend and business manager of MS Dhoni, who also co-produced the MS Dhoni movie, had also spoken about Dhoni’s reaction to hearing about Sushant’s suicide.

The film’s director Neeraj Pandey told an entertainment portal, “Apart from calling Mahi Bhai, I have also called two of his best friends Mihir Diwakar and Arun Pandey. They all seemed very upset with such a piece of terrible news. Mahi Bhai was in a shock to hear the news and got shattered.”