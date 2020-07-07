7 July is not just a date; it’s a festival for MSDians all around the world! Watching your hero grow old definitely brings a wave of sadness but his birthday is one of the biggest joy for his millions of fans and followers. On his 39th birthday today, Mahi’s darling wife, Sakshi penned a sweet birthday wish for him along with an array of unseen pictures.

One look at these pictures and you’ll know why this man, apart from his unmatched, genius athletic expertise, and the immense proud he has brought to this country, is loved and worshipped for the person he is.

Mahi’s better half, Sakshi took to her IG handle and wrote a birthday wish for the love of her life, reflecting his growth all through these years and how he has changed over time, along with an array of pictures of Mahi. In some of those pictures, Mahi can be seen playing with his dogs, as magnificent and magical as ever, while in some, he can be seen gazing at the stars, just like he himself is. In one of the picture, we can see him lying on the airport floor, waiting for a flight.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCVDg3in64h/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Sakshi’s birthday wish for Mahi can be read as “Marking the date you were born, another year older, greyed a bit more, become smarter and sweeter. (Literally). You are a man who will not be moved by all the sweet wishes and gifts. Let’s celebrate another year of your life by cutting a cake and blowing the candles! Happy Birthday, Husband!!”

Indian cricket team’s captain, Virat Kohli, who considers Dhoni as his mentor, as under his captainship, he had started his career and became what he is today. Virat Kohli is proudly carrying on the legacy of Mahi and leading team India to summits of success. Who can forget the moment when MS Dhoni had stepped down from Captaincy at the peak of success and had handed the reins of team India to an extremely talented youngster, Virat Kohli.

Out of gratitude Kohli had said, “Thanks for always being the leader a youngster wants to have around him. You’ll always be my captain Mahi bhai!” Every cricket fanatic had cried tears of joy on these words! Virat Kohli also took to his IG handle to wish MS Dhoni a happy birthday with a collage of their pictures together and wrote, “Happy b’day Mahi bhai. Wish you good health and happiness always. God bless you.”