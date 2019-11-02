Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: The Actor Greets With Fans Outside Mannat At Midnight; Pics Inside

Share

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling the hearts of millions all over the world for more than three decades. This is insane the actor has gained massive stardom ever since he made his debut in the film industry. His fans have also given him the title of ‘King of romance’.

On this special occasion of Shah Rukh’s birthday, like every year fans gathered outside Mannat in huge numbers to wish the actor and send him the birthday wishes. Since it has become a tradition between SRK and his fans, the actor once again appeared in his balcony to greet his fans on his 54th birthday.

The’ King Khan’ of Bollywood met all of his fans at midnight. Pictures and videos from the last night have been doing rounds on the internet. Srk was spotted waving at his fans with a big smile on his face. Standing in a hand-folded position the actor was winning the hearts of all his fans who came last night just to wish the actor. By giving flying kisses, to his fans SRK was overwhelmed with all the love and support he has been receiving in all such years.

Shah Rukh was captured by shutterbugs who were waiting outside the Mannat. SRK was seen wearing a black hoodie with blue jeans and pairing it white sneakers. Check Out pics;

Several fans pages of SRK were seen posting pictures of the superstar alongside adorable wishes and notes. One such Bollywood celebrity was none other than the actor’s best friend and filmmaker, Karan Johar.

Karan took to his Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the sets of the four films that they have shot together in the past. Alongside the picture, he wrote a thoughtful caption as, “Happy birthday Bhai @iamsrk Am not sure words are the best way to describe certain relationships, especially those that have such powerful silences…you have always been such a tremendous influence in my life! Like the best preacher teacher I have had the honor of calling my family…my journey with you will always be the best phase of my career and life and there is still so much more to come…thank you for being you…thank you for always being there for mom and me and now our little ones..Thank you for being my father’s best friend and my older brother for life!!! I love you more than you will ever know.”

Here’s wishing the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan a very Happy Birthday!