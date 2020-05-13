Though celebrations have taken a back seat due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, wishing someone on the special occasion of their birthday doesn’t require much of a gathering thankfully. Happy Birthday Sunny Leone; Birthday Girl Sends Out ‘Thank You’ message for fans.

As celebrities have become more active on social media, with many sharing their cooking to work out sessions almost every other day, they have been continuously updating their fans and followers regularly. So when the news of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turning 39 surfaced the media, the actress who constantly updates her followers saw tons of birthday wishes coming her way.

Thanking her fans for all the lovely wishes, the ‘Laila Main Laila’ actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a heart-felt video of hers, expressing her gratitude for all the love that her well-wishers sent her way. The video, where Sunny can be seen standing at her lawn with a grey checkered shirt and blue denim, porting a high ponytail, consisted of her humbly thanking her fans for their lovely birthday wishes. It goes about like, “Hey everybody, just want to say thank you so much for all the birthday wishes. I am such a lucky girl to get so much love from all of you. I know that we are so far, far and it’s really hard to be doing things in these times but I love you and I hope you guys get through this with a big smile and love.”

Along with the video, the actress wrote an equally acknowledging caption that read, “Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes everyone!! I am so lucky you are all a part of my life! Xoxo”.

The birthday girl, who recently flew down to Los Angeles with hubby Daniel and three kids; Nisha Kaur Weber, Noah Weber and Asher Weber will be spending the rest of her quarantine there .