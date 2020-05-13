Sunny Leone is happily wedded to hubby Daniel Weber and is blessed with three beautiful kids Nisha Kaur Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber. With Sunny’s birthday falling during the lockdown, the actress is commending it in the US with her family in the wake of moving back of late. Born on May 13, 1981, as Sunny Leone turns a year older today and praises her birthday, did you know the way that the actress was once dating stand-up comedian Russel Peters?

You heard that right! Before at long last getting hitched to hubby Daniel Weber, Sunny once dated stand-up comedian Russell Peters. Talking with Hindustan Times, actress Sunny Leone revealed that dating Russell was probably the greatest mistake she ever did. Talking about it further, Sunny told that dating Russell was a ‘Mistake’, as they were friends for quite a while. She stated, “You know, we were friends for such a long time and sometimes if you are friends for so long you think you can end up together. So we dated each other for some time, but I think that was a mistake.”

As Sunny Leone proceeded to share about her relationship with Russell Peters, the Jism 2 on-screen actress clarify and stated, “I mean, it spoils a lot of things. Although if I met him now, I would probably hug him and ask him about his family. He is a nice guy.”

Meanwhile, on the event of her Birthday, Sunny Leone as of late took to her Instagram to thank fans for all the desires and said that she is fortunate she has them in her life.