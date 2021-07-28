Be it size-zero or curvy figures, we admire actresses of all kinds. What about seeing a too slim and skinny actor on screen, an actor with neither abs nor triceps? Really hard for Indian audience to accept realities and equally hard to watch anything other than stereotypes on screen, right? Well, that’s where he began his career.

Yes, I am talking about the one and only Dhanush K Raja of Tamizhakam. Born on 28th July 1984 and actually known by his birth name Venkatesh Prabhu, Dhanush entered the film field on his brother’s compulsion. It was easy for him to get into the cine world as he is the son of director Kasthuri Raja and younger brother of director Selvaraghavan. But that wasn’t just enough for him to prove.

Dhanush got into the reels soon after completing his Higher Secondary. As he was dark and too thin, he was so much body-shamed. It was tough for him at first. There have been instances where he cried on sets of films on being mocked for his appearance.

He began his acting career under his father’s directorial film Thulluvadho Ilamai. The film happened to be a big hit in Tamil Nadu. This was the ultimate turning point in his life. With another hit Kadhal Konden, which was his brother Selva’s debut movie, Dhanush slowly started earning fame. Those who teased him for how he looked began appreciating him for his performance.

Then came a list of hits on his way like Thiruda Thirudi, Thiruvilayadal Arambam, Polladhavan etc. But in between these hits, he had to deal with huge failures too. Most of them befell due to a mismatch of the gangster roles he played and his not-so-built physique.



For a second time’s work with Vetrimaran for Aadukalam, Dhanush won the Best Actor award in 2011 in the 58th National Awards. The movie 3 widely celebrated for its flop song ‘Why this Kolaveri di’, became another hit. And the happiest part about it is that the film was directed by his wife and daughter of Rajinikanth, Ms. Aishwarya Rajinikanth. With this hit, he got his first Hindi movie Ranjhanaa. He also acted in A R Rahman’s music Mariyaan, a film by Bharath Bala.





Besides being an actor, he is also a playback singer and lyricist. He launched his own production banner named WUNDER BAR. And was nominated to be the brand ambassador of PETA with the title of India’s Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity of 2011. He married Aishwarya Rajinikanth on 18th Nov 2004. He has two sons named Yathra and Linga.

What makes his journey unique is the effort he took all these years. Began with being an unacceptable hero and now on to be that Indian actor to co-star with the world-famous musician Ryan Gosling and actor Chris Evans in ‘Gray Man’, from being trolled for the poor physique to being the Don of Senthamizh, Dhanush has become a sensation and inspiration.

And yes, we have another handsome boy from Mollywood to share his birthday with Dhanush. He is Dulquer Salman popularly known by his cute name ‘DQ’. Being the son of Mega Star Mammootty, Dulquer too had to prove his caliber. Because there is very little scope for nepotism in Malayalam.

Dulquer took the challenge. He began his acting career with the movie ‘Second Show’ in 2012. Even the film wasn’t much welcomed, he received the Filmfare Award for a best male debut. With his beautiful role in Ustad Hotel, he also got the nomination for the Best Actor in Filmfare Award.

With so many hits like Bangalore Days, ABCD, Charlie, etc. he became one of the top youth icons. Besides Malayalam, he also acted in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. He has also proved to be a wonderful playback singer and is an auto enthusiast.

These men have struggled a lot to come out of societal pressures. They were held back due to many reasons ranging from nepotism to not satisfying the typical hero looks. It must have been a tough journey for both of them. Hats off and waiting for more surprises. Happy birthday Dhanush and DQ!